Virginia Beach father and daughter charged in U.S. Capitol riot

Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
·2 min read

A Virginia Beach man and and his adult daughter have been charged with taking part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

Willard Thomas “Tom” Bostic, Jr., 56, and Meghan Rutledge, 27, were arrested Wednesday and charged with four misdemeanor counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Both turned themselves in at the FBI’s field office in Chesapeake and were released on bond later that day.

According to a charging document filed in U.S. District Court in Norfolk this week, surveillance video recorded at the Capitolshows Rutledge and Bostic going into the Capitol through a door next to a broken window. Once inside, they can be seen taking pictures and recording videos with their cell phones, the document said.

Bostic’s cell phone data also placed him there, the charging document said. And investigators obtained screenshots from Rutledge’s Facebook account that show the two inside the building.

“After miles and miles of walking and climbing and climbing some more we made it inside the capitol building,” a post on Rutledge’s Facebook page said. “What an experience for the books.”

Nearly two dozen photos were included with the post.

When investigators went to Bostic’s home to talk to him, he appeared to be wearing the same blue flannel shirt that he’s seen wearing in the photos and videos recorded during the riots.

A woman with blond hair and a tan baseball cap frequently seen pictured with Bostic and Rutledge in the building is believed to be a relative of Rutledge’s, the document said. The document didn’t name the woman and there was no mention of charges being filed against her.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lawmaker blames Boeing leaders for culture that led to crashes

    A senior U.S. House Democrat who oversaw a massive investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX said on Friday the indictment of a former chief technical pilot should not be the end of the accountability in the two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. "Senior leaders throughout Boeing are responsible for the culture of concealment that ultimately led to the 737 MAX crashes and the death of 346 innocent people," said Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Mark Forkner, 49, was set to be arraigned after being indicted by a grand jury in Texas on six counts of scheming to defraud Boeing's U.S.-based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for the plane maker.

  • Colin Kaepernick Reminds Black Corporate Executives That Freedom Comes at a Cost

    Athlete, activist, and entrepreneur accepts The Executive Leadership Council's prestigious 2021 Global Game Changer Award.

  • Lawyer: Murdaugh knows he'll go to prison for stealing money

    The attorney for prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who discovered his wife and son dead at their home this summer, said Murdaugh is resigned that he will serve time in prison for stealing millions of dollars. Murdaugh's former law firm — founded by his great-grandfather a century ago — has accused him of stealing possibly millions of dollars. State police are investigating. On Thursday, Murdaugh was charged with taking insurance settlements meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who died more than two years ago.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Oct 9, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, reaching its highest level since January. The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its third straight week, having been at 1 in 70 people in the previous week. A COVID-19 testing laboratory in central England has been suspended over concern that it has been incorrectly giving negative PCR test results to people who are infected, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

  • Stellantis' silence on Opel plans erodes trust, German states say

    The leaders of three German states where Opel has factories wrote to the chief executive of the carmaker's owner Stellantis on Thursday, criticising his lack of communication on plans for Opel which they said was eroding public trust in the company. Stellantis disclosed to the press late last month that Opel's Eisenach plant would shut for at least three months due to ongoing global chip shortages. Last week, Stellantis confirmed that it was considering splitting off both the Eisenach plant and Opel's largest plant in Ruesselsheim, Germany into separate legal entities, after newspaper Handelsblatt reported discussions were underway.

  • Florida property insurance market’s ‘staggering losses’ are ‘not sustainable’

    Many Florida property insurers are seeking double-digit rate hikes citing ballooning reinsurance costs, “loss creep” from 2017-18 hurricanes, coastal flooding and litigation.

  • Trump Is Laying the Groundwork to Steal Michigan in 2024

    The former president is supporting an absurd election audit in a state he lost handily, while calling for the Republicans who aren't fully on board to be voted out of office

  • Donald Trump Has An Election Take That Democrats Would Probably Support

    The former president suggested Republicans won't vote in 2022 or 2024 unless the so-called "Presidential Election Fraud of 2020" is solved.

  • Baseball bat-brandishing woman bites police officer at U.S. Capitol

    A 25-year-old woman brandishing a baseball bat near the U.S. Capitol bit a police officer on Friday as he and other law enforcement officers attempted to disarm her, the Capitol Police said in a statement. The woman, who police identified as Olivia Romano, was arrested after appearing "agitated" and was "yelling" at several officers. Charges against the woman were pending, according to police, who did not provide the bitten Capitol Police officer's condition, age or name.

  • England's COVID prevalence rises to highest level since January, ONS says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Oct 9, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, reaching its highest level since January. The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its third straight week, having been at 1 in 70 people in the previous week. The rise takes prevalence to higher levels than were recorded in July, when infections spiked around the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championships, shortly before Prime Minister Boris Johnson fully reopened the economy.

  • Explainer-Germany's Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is completed and ready to pump Russian gas to Europe, but nothing is flowing yet because it is still awaiting clearance from Germany's energy regulator. Europe's most controversial energy project, which is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, has faced resistance from the United States and Ukraine among others. A move by the German regulator last week to ask the pipeline operator, Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, for assurances it will not break competition rules suggests it could take several more months before the 1,200 km pipeline gets the green light.

  • Couple Charged with Attempting to Sell Nuclear Sub Secrets Appear in Court, Remain in Custody for Now

    Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, who are accused of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data, could face life in prison if found guilty

  • If You Take Ivermectin For COVID, Here’s What Happens To Your Body

    Medical experts say this parasite-fighting drug shouldn’t be used to prevent or treat COVID-19. Here are the side effects and signs of toxicity you should know about.View Entire Post ›

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philly Cop Placed on Administrative Leave After Year Old Video Goes Viral, Exposing Officer Taunting Young Black Man

    A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]

  • The Elizabeth Holmes trial: The defense gets smacked down twice in one day

    Attorneys for the Theranos founder tried - and failed - to bar the reporter John Carreyrou from the trial. Plus: Jurors are eyeing the exits.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a