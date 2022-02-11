Virginia Beach fugitive apprehended after police pursuit through Virginia, West Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — A fugitive from Virginia was taken to Berkeley Medical Center on Thursday after being apprehended following a pursuit into West Virginia, according to West Virginia State Police.

The man's condition and status as of Friday afternoon was not immediately known.

During the pursuit, the pickup truck the suspect was driving intentionally rammed the rear of a state police cruiser and struck more police cruisers while police were boxing the suspect in as he drove around in a field, according to the release and Cpl. M.D. Gillmore with the state police.

No officers were injured, Gillmore said.

State police assisted the Frederick County (Va.) Sheriff's Office with a pursuit into West Virginia on Interstate 81 around 2:18 p.m. Thursday, according to the state police news release. The 42-year-old suspect from Virginia Beach, Va., was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, with the pursuit continuing onto W.Va. 51 into Jefferson County.

Gillmore deployed spike strips, deflating one of the pickup's front tires, the release states.

The suspect continued east on W.Va. 51, "where he intentionally rammed the rear end of a cruiser" Lt. J.D. Burkhart was driving, the release said.

Gillmore said Burkhart was not injured and continued assisting in the pursuit.

After ramming the cruiser, the pickup went off the highway into a field, where Gillmore said the suspect drove around more while police boxed in the pickup.

The Berkeley and Jefferson county sheriff's offices and the Ranson and Charles Town police departments assisted state police and Frederick County officers.

It was not immediately known what charges the man was a wanted for in Virginia.

Police said charges were to be filed for the incidents in West Virginia, but as of Friday afternoon, it wasn't clear if he had been charged locally.

