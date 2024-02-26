Virginia Beach hosts first H.O.P.E. Community Connections event

The public is invited to attend the first H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Excel) Community Connections networking event on Thursday.

Attendees can learn about registered H.O.P.E. partners; hear pitch presentations from several local groups focused on mental health and well-being, mentoring and workforce development; and have an opportunity to network with community organizations and city departments, including American Cancer Society, Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads, Dynamic DIVA’s of Virginia, FACT (Families of Autism Coming Together), Girls on the Run Hampton Roads, Healing of the Soul Ministry, LIFT Fitness Foundation, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Coastal Virginia, Smart Transitions — Together We Can Foundation, STEP-UP, Inc., United Way of South Hampton Roads and several city departments and services.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center, 2416 Courthouse Drive. It is free and open to the public.

Local individuals, businesses and organizations interested in receiving information about participation in future H.O.P.E. events can register online at virginiabeach.gov/hope. For questions regarding the Feb. 29 H.O.P.E. event, call 757-385-7847.