Virginia Beach judge refuses to reduce jury’s sentence in woman’s killing, calls case ‘vile and inhumane’

A Virginia Beach judge on Tuesday refused to reduce the 25½-year sentence issued by a jury in a 2018 murder case earlier this year, calling the killing of Bellamy Gamboa by her ex-boyfriend one of the most “vile and inhumane” cases he’d seen in his years on the bench.

Circuit Judge James Lewis presided over Lamont Johnson’s week-long jury trial in May. Johnson, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for leaving the couple’s two young twins alone while disposing of their mother’s body.

A taped confession Johnson gave to police was played during the trial, during which he admitted to strangling Gamboa in front of their 1½-year-old twins and then disposing of her body in a dumpster miles away from the townhouse they continued to share after they broke up.

Gamboa’s body was never recovered and is believed to have been incinerated at a waste disposal site.

“My view of this case is that it’s one of the most vile and inhumane that I’ve seen while on the bench,” Lewis told Johnson after Johnson asked the judge for mercy during a rambling statement. “And I find Mr. Johnson’s lack of remorse disgusting.”

Johnson chose to have the jury, rather than the judge, sentence him after he was found guilty. Up until last year, defendants in Virginia who opted for a jury trial had to be sentenced by the jury. But the General Assembly changed the law, beginning in July 2021, and now defendants have the option of having a judge or jury sentence them.

But even when a jury issues a sentence, it’s only considered a recommendation and the presiding judge must issue a formal sentence. The judge can reduce the recommended term, but can’t increase it.

It’s not known why Johnson chose to have the jury select a sentence, but Lewis is known for handing down lengthy prison terms.

Gamboa’s two adult children from a prior relationship attended the sentencing with their paternal grandparents — Roxanne and Kyle Hicks — who helped raise them. Both paternal grandparents spoke at the sentencing hearing.

Story continues

“You took their mom away from them, Lamont,” Roxanne Hicks told Johnson during her testimony. “You not only killed Bellamy, but you also killed all the hopes, and a part of their soul, when you took it upon yourself to be the judge, jury and executioner.”

Assistant Public Defender Sarah Murphy asked Lewis to reduce the sentence to an amount within the recommended state sentencing guidelines. The guidelines had suggested that Johnson receive no more than 21½ years, Murphy said.

Roxanne Hicks said after the hearing she was grateful the judge didn’t reduce the term. She said Gamboa’s twins are five now and will start kindergarten in the fall. They’re being raised by Gamboa’s father and stepmother, the family said.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com