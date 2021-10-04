Virginia Beach man admits to killing his parents, but motive remains a mystery

More than two years after a Virginia Beach man shot and killed both his parents in their home, the motive for the murders has yet to be revealed.

During a brief court hearing Monday, Christopher Shawn Brady pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced: two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of illegal use of a firearm. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to seek no more than a 30-year prison term for him when he’s sentenced in February.

A summary of the evidence presented by prosecutors Monday laid out the details of what happened the day Roy and Sheila Brady were killed, but failed to state a reason.

The document said Brady told investigators he didn’t know why he shot his parents. He told his teenage daughter — who was 16 and in the house when the July 12, 2019 murders occurred — the same thing, the document said.

The bodies of the couple were discovered four days after they were killed, after Christopher Brady turned himself in to police.

Brady’s daughter testified during a preliminary hearing last year that she and her father had been living with his parents off and on for years.

On the day of the shootings, the girl was upstairs playing video games when her father went out to mow the grass.

After hearing him come inside, she said she next heard yelling and then gunshots. She was on her way downstairs when her father stopped her and told her they needed to leave. He had his .45 caliber gun in his hand, she said.

On the way out of the house, the girl said she saw her grandmother lying in a pool of blood on the living room floor.

Sheila Brady, 73, had been shot in the head, torso and arm. Her husband of more than 50 years — 72-year-old Roy Brady — had a single bullet wound to the forehead. He was still seated in his recliner when police found his body.

Brady, now 47, and his daughter drove to the Richmond area afterwards. They stayed in a motel for a few days before Brady decided to turn himself in.

The girl was not in the courtroom Monday when her father entered his pleas. Four family members who were there declined to comment afterward.

