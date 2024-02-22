Virginia Beach man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance

A Virginia Beach man has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing an ambulance and going on a police chase with the vehicle.

Christopher Allman, 33, took the ambulance from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Virginia Beach police. Officers who arrived at the scene located the ambulance and began a pursuit.

Police say after using tire deflation devices to stop the ambulance, Allman crashed onto the sidewalk and collided with a building pillar on Laskin Avenue. In addition to grand larceny, Allman is charged with felony eluding, felony destruction of property, impersonation of EMS personnel, tampering with an EMS vehicle and maliciously activating a fire alarm.

