Virginia Beach man charged in connection with his child’s death in 2019

A grand jury indicted a 23-year-old man last week on charges related to his infant child’s death almost two years ago.

La’Shaun Holloway, of Virginia Beach, was handed down charges of second-degree murder and child neglect on Oct. 20 while in custody at the Chesapeake City Jail “on unrelated criminal charges,” Virginia Beach police said in a news release Tuesday.

On Dec. 20, 2019, officers responded to a call around 10:40 a.m. about an “unresponsive” infant in the 2100 block of Woodcock Lane, off Oceana Boulevard. The infant was taken to a local hospital where they died two days later because of their injuries, the release said.

Police did not release details about the infant’s cause of death.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com