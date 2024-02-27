Virginia Beach man charged in connection to crash that killed a cyclist

Police in Virginia Beach have charged a man in connection to a crash that killed 23-year-old James Beckles IV last week.

Police said Rodney Coleman, 56, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless speed and other traffic offenses. On Feb. 20, police responded to the 4100 block of Princess Anne Road following a report of a traffic accident at 6:40 p.m. Investigators believe Coleman’s sedan was travelling east on Princess Anne Road when Beckles IV, of Virginia Beach, was crossing the road headed south.

Beckles was thrown into the roadway by the collision, according to police, and died at the scene. Police said Coleman stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

