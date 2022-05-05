Virginia Beach man charged with dealing illegal machine guns after feds recover 25 unregistered firearms from his home

A Virginia Beach man was charged with dealing illegal machine guns Thursday after authorities recovered 33 guns from his possession.

Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, is facing federal charges for possessing, transferring and selling the unregistered machine guns without a federal firearm license. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Between October 2021 and April 2022, Adamiak sold at least eight unregistered machine guns to a confidential source with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to the a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

ATF then conducted a search of Adamiak’s residence, recovering an additional 25 unregistered machine guns.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Muhr is prosecuting the case.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com