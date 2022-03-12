Virginia Beach man charged with murder after California man found shot to death in home

A 28-year-old California man was shot and killed at a Virginia Beach home Friday night.

Police responded at 9:47 p.m. to a shooting in the 4800 block of Crystalline Place, Virginia Beach Police said in a news release. That’s off I-264, west of Mount Trashmore.

Officers found Timothy Paul Talley III with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to provide first aid, but Talley was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Tyler L. Jenkins, 26, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony.

A police news release Saturday described the slaying as “a domestic related shooting death,” but did not describe the relationship between Talley and Jenkins and didn’t provide a motive for the shooting.

Police officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

