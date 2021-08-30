Virginia Beach man gets 20 years for killing father who was trying to protect his daughter

As they stood outside a courtroom Monday, several members of Sherman Lane’s family smiled as they described the father of seven.

Lane was a jokester, and a Chicago Bears fan, they said, who enjoyed cooking, watching sports on TV, and spending time with his family.

“He was a very loving father,” said Queesha Lane, one of Lane’s cousins. “He took care of all his kids.”

Lane was trying to protect one of them — a then-16-year-old daughter — when he was shot and killed nearly two years ago.

On Monday, Ditron Thigpen, the man who fired the fatal bullet, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, illegal use of a handgun and violating the terms of a previous probation. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, the 29-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“We are happy we got some type of justice,” Queesha Lane said after the hearing. “(Lane’s daughter) misses her dad dearly and is glad to have some closure.”

Lane, 40, was raising the girl by himself after her mother died of cancer, according to the family. Now 18, she’s been living with relatives since his death.

“If you knew him, you loved him,” said Tina Lane, another cousin of Lane’s. “He was the best son, father, cousin, brother, nephew and friend you would ever want to have.”

The incident happened Oct. 5, 2019, at the Atlantis Apartments, a sprawling complex off South Birdneck Road that’s a frequent scene of shootings.

Lane’s daughter was outside their apartment building when several girls attacked her and one of her friends, according to prosecutors. Lane went outside to break up the fight and pushed one of the girls in the face as he tried to get her off his daughter.

Lane and his daughter went back to their apartment afterward. The girl who was pushed, Ashley Smith, called Thigpen, who was her boyfriend, and told him Lane had hit her.

It was about 1 a.m. when Thigpen and another man went to Lane’s apartment to confront him. Thigpen kicked the door open, drew his gun and shot Lane in the stomach as his daughter watched in horror.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene and Thigpen was arrested hours later. The girls involved in the fight were charged as juveniles with assault and battery by a mob but were acquitted at trial due to identification issues, according to a prosecutor.

In 2016, Lane spoke to Virginia Beach police and a reporter from The Virginian-Pilot during a community survey event the police department’s 2nd precinct held at the Atlantis Apartments.

Lane told police he’d recently moved there and frequently heard gunshots. He thanked the officers for coming out, and encouraged them to keep a strong presence in the neighborhood.

