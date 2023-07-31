Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to driving drunk into bookstore, injuring 2 people

VIRGINIA BEACH — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to driving drunk into a bookstore and injuring two people inside, one of them seriously.

Joseph Grillo, 43, entered pleas to driving under the influence, injuring a person while driving drunk, and permanently impairing a person while driving drunk, according to a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. He will be sentenced in November.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Smith Discount Books in the Providence Square Shopping Center. Witnesses told police Grillo skidded into the parking lot in a Subaru Legacy, hit the gas and then crashed through the shop’s front doors, according to a stipulation of facts submitted into evidence.

Both people who were injured were at the front of the store when the car came in, the document said. One, a woman who was about six months pregnant, was pinned against a bookshelf and vending machine, and suffered a laceration on her back and an injured hip. The other person was pinned between a table and bookshelf. She suffered a broken leg that required surgery and had to use a wheelchair for several months.

Grillo told police he was headed to the ABC liquor store next to the bookstore. He also admitted to having an alcohol problem and said he’d been drinking since about 1 p.m. that day.

“The defendant told (the officer) he didn’t have a lot to drink because a lot to him is different than other people,” according to the stipulation. “He stated a lot to him is a gallon of liquor a day.”

Grillo was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police later obtained his medical records, which showed his blood alcohol content tested at 0.42 percent, the stipulation said. The amount is more than five times the legal limit and a potentially fatal blood alcohol level.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com