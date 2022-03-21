Virginia Beach man sentenced to 20 years for alcohol-fueled crash that killed Norfolk woman

A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Norfolk woman.

Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge James Lewis handed down the maximum sentence to Kenneth Ka’von Grant, 28, for involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and felony driving with a revoked license — charges that Grant pleaded guilty to just 10 days after the crash.

This was Grant’s third DUI charge within 10 years.

“If this matter had gone to trial, the Commonwealth’s evidence would have proven that at around 8 p.m. on October 9, 2020, Grant was involved in a fatal crash that resulted in the death of Lyree Vaughn,” said the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in a news release.

Vaughn, 47, was attempting to make a left turn or U-turn at the intersection of Holland Road and Governors Way when she was struck by a Dodge Durango driven by Grant as he traveled down Holland Road. Vaughn died at the scene.

Investigators determined Vaughn was traveling at just 6 miles per hour when Grant’s vehicle collided with hers.

Grant left the scene on foot “to go purchase cigars” and was later located by police when he returned to the scene of the crash. Grant told officers he was the driver of the Dodge Durango, which was confirmed to investigators by witnesses at the scene.

“Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, that he could not stand, and that he had bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes and slurred speech,” read the release.

Grant stated to police he did not drink any alcohol after the crash.

Grant completed two field sobriety tests, which revealed he was impaired, and refused to complete a third. Grant began complaining of respiratory issues and was taken to a local hospital, where his blood was drawn and analyzed.

The bloodwork showed that two hours after the crash, Grant’s blood-alcohol content level was .19.

Grant was deemed a repeat offender by the Commonwealth’s Attorney due to prior convictions for DUI with a blood-alcohol content level between .15 and .20, as well as a second DUI offense within five years of the first, reckless driving, failure to yield, misdemeanor hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

