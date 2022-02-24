Virginia Beach mother charged with neglect after 10-year-old accidentally shoots self in leg

A Virginia Beach mother is facing a felony child neglect charge after her 10-year-old child was found alone at a hotel Tuesday night with an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

Nydia Wynn, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and allowing a juvenile to have access to a loaded firearm, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Additional charges are pending.

Police were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn in the 100 block of Ballard Court around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a 10-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg.

“The juvenile had been left at the hotel room by their mother and had access to a firearm in the room,” police said in a news release. “The juvenile was handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged and struck their leg.”

Police said the child is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com