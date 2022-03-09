Friends, family say Virginia Beach mother of 5 killed in apparent murder-suicide was trying to break ties with husband

Emily Icban’s final days were spent trying to break ties with her husband.

The 30-year-old mother of five was gunned down Friday in Virginia Beach, just days after she sought to move out of the home she shared with her husband and into her own apartment, according to accounts given by her family and a close friend.

The Virginia Beach Police Department has released minimal details about the circumstances of the shooting, going only as far as to call it “domestic” in nature. But friends and family said Frederick Icban shot and killed his wife and then himself in front of the couple’s two young children.

Jocelyn Garrison, who grew close with Emily over the past five years, described Frederick Icban as abusive and paranoid and said her friend had taken recent steps to leave the marriage.

“She was tired of having her location traced, texts sent fighting, having a gun pulled on her, and being accused of things that were not true,” Garrison said.

Garrison said Emily Icban rented an apartment on March 1 and filed an emergency protective order against her husband on March 4. The Virginian-Pilot was unable to reach a court magistrate to independently verify Wednesday if a protective order was filed or served.

“She was very excited for the future,” Garrison said.

But those dreams were shattered last week.

Virginia Beach police were called to the Icbans’ home, in the 1600 block of Douglas Court, around 5:30 p.m. March 4. Authorities found Emily Icban with multiple gunshot wounds and Frederick Icban with a single gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.

Police spokeswoman Melissa Johnson said Tuesday the investigation remained active, and police shared no further details.

The deaths of Emily and Frederick Icban left their two children orphaned, and Emily Icban’s three other children without a mother, according to a GoFundMe page created by family to help raise money for them.

On the GoFundMe page, which raised $30,000 by Wednesday, Emily (Baker) Icban’s parents described the horrific circumstances of their daughter’s death.

“Recently, the marriage was stressed and Emily elected to separate and rented an apartment,” her parents wrote. “While in the driveway of their home, Fred Icban shot our daughter multiple times while their two young children were in their car seats in the back seat. He then turned the gun on himself and is dead.”

According to Garrison, the children present at the time of the shooting were a 2-year-old and 3-year-old, who Emily and Frederick shared. Emily’s 11-year-old son was in the house at the time. Emily also leaves behind 8-year-old twins.

Emily Icban’s parents described her as “an extraordinary, loving, kind mother of five children.” The family said they hope to raise $40,000 to meet the needs of the children, who will require financial support and professional help.

“She worked hard, building a budding career in software sales, while prioritizing her family and children,” the GoFundMe page reads. “We will always love Emily and will forever miss her.”

According to Garrison, Emily and Frederick Icban’s marriage was volatile. She said Emily confided in her about at least four instances in which Frederick had pulled a gun on her prior to March 4.

“The cops had been called before for him slapping her across the face,” Garrison said.

Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court documents confirm Frederick Icban was charged with assault and battery of a family member for slapping glasses off his wife’s face on Sept. 2, 2021. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 and received a six-month suspended sentence and one year of probation. Frederick Icban also was ordered to undergo anger management.

Prior to the Sept. 2 incident, court documents filed in that case state Frederick Icban had no previous criminal history.

A memorial service for Emily Icban will be held Saturday in Hiram, Georgia, where she was originally from.

Garrison said she will remember Emily Icban as not just her best friend, but as a sister, who was beautiful inside and out. Garrison said she hopes Emily’s children grow up knowing how much she loved them and cared for them.

“I love her, and I am so proud of her for getting her own place and for filing the protection order,” Garrison said.

For other victims of domestic violence, Garrison urges them to “get out.”

“Do your best to get out. I know it is hard, but you need to get out,” Garrison said.

Local and national resources for domestic violence victims in need of help, including 24-hour crisis hotlines, can be found below:

Avalon Center in Williamsburg, 757-258-5051

HER Shelter in Portsmouth, 757-485-3384

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach, 757-430-2120

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk, 757-251-0144

National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233

Staff writer Jane Harper contributed to this report.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com