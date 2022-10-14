Virginia Beach’s oldest cold case murder investigation ended this week. But not the way detectives hoped.

When Ernest Broadnax was arrested three years ago and charged in one of the oldest and most notorious cold case murders in Virginia Beach history, he was 80 years old.

Broadnax was living alone in an apartment building in Queens, New York when Virginia Beach detectives arrived there in April 2019 to arrest him. Police would later say it was a random hit on a national DNA database that led them to charging the former Norfolk resident with the 1973 rape and murder of two young women at an Oceanfront motel.

Despite a forensic report that said Broadnax was 15 million times more likely than any other Black man to have been the source of biological evidence recovered from one of the victims, the case was troubled from the start.

It was soon learned that Broadnax suffered from dementia, and he was declared incompetent to stand trial as a result. The Attorney General’s Office then filed civil charges in which they sought to have a judge label him a sexually violent predator under state law. The statute allows the state to have certain defendants indefinitely committed to a psychiatric facility without a trial in their criminal case.

But those efforts ended this week. Broadnax died Saturday. He was 84.

Thomas Sheppard, a Virginia Beach lawyer who represented him in the civil commitment case, said Broadnax suffered from multiple health issues and had been in and out of the hospital the past few months. He’d been living at Eastern State Hospital — a psychiatric facility in Williamsburg where incompetent and mentally ill criminal defendants are often sent for treatment and evaluations — since shortly after his arrest.

The double murder he was charged with occurred in June 1973 at a one-bedroom motel cottage at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 10th Street. The two women killed were Janice Pietropola and Lynn Seethaler, both 19 and working as secretaries in the Pittsburgh area at the time.

Pietropola and Seethaler had been staying at Farrar’s Tourist Village for a week-long visit when their bodies were discovered the day they were supposed to check out.

Michael Pietropola was just 11 when his sister was killed. He provided The Virginian-Pilot with a statement Thursday in which he spoke of the trauma his family has suffered over the years, and their frustration with how the case has been handled. Parents of both women died before Broadnax was arrested.

“After decades of living with the unsolved murders of my sister and Lynn, we were given the gift of finally knowing who committed this horrific crime that has impacted our family for our entire lives,” Michael Pietropola wrote. “We have been extremely disappointed on how the the Virginia Beach DA criminal division handled the prosecution of the obvious guilty defendant. Our only peace at this time is knowing Ernest will never be a free man and will face his own judgement now he has died.”

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office also issued a statement in which it expressed prosecutors’ disappointment and frustration with not being able to try the case in criminal court.

“We are just as frustrated as the victims’ family members,” Macie Allen, a spokesperson for the office, wrote in an email. “We are bound by the options available under the law in terms of restoration, and Mr. Broadnax was determined to be unrestorable to competency. The law prohibits criminally prosecuting unrestorable defendants, therefore we worked with the Attorney General’s Office to pursue a civil commitment, which would keep Mr. Broadnax out of the community.”

Autopsy reports said Seethaler had been strangled, shot in the face and head, and slashed across the throat with a broken wine bottle. Pietropola was shot in the head three times, strangled and raped. Outside the cottage, police found a screen that had been removed from one of the windows, suggesting that’s how the killer got in.

A night manager for the motel told police he saw them walk past the office window sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. the night before. They were alone, he said, and headed south. It was the last known sighting of them.

Every detective in the city spent time working on the case, according to stories published by The Virginian-Pilot at the time, but it soon went cold.

It wasn’t until 2018 when Virginia Beach police got a random hit on a national DNA database that Broadnax was developed as a suspect. Genetic profiles created for him and Pietropola’s three siblings further solidified the finding.

It’s not publicly known when Broadnax’s DNA was added to the database. In 2012, New York became the first state to pass a law requiring DNA be collected from everyone convicted of a felony, as well as a few misdemeanors. Broadnax was in a New York prison serving time for felony assault when the law passed.

At a court hearing late last year, a Virginia Beach Circuit judge found there was probable cause to hold a trial on whether Broadnax is likely to be sexually violent again — even at his advanced age — and whether he should be committed indefinitely as a result. A motions hearing in the case was held last week prior to Broadnax’s death and it was scheduled to go to trial in February.

Fredericksburg clinical psychologist Michelle Sjolinder, who interviewed Broadnax by Zoom and evaluated his mental health and criminal records, testified during last year’s hearing that Broadnax had a high risk of reoffending. Sjolinder said he displayed anti-social personality disorder, and tended to act on what he wanted to do at the moment without considering how his actions hurt others.

Sjolinder also diagnosed Broadnax with a sexually deviant disorder, saying he derived pleasure out of forcing someone to have sex against their will.

Sheppard told the judge his client hadn’t been charged with any crimes from the time he was released from prison in 2013 until his arrest on the Virginia Beach charges in 2019. Hospital staff who worked with Broadnax at Eastern State had described him as pleasant and cooperative, the lawyer said.

Virginia Beach cold case detective Kristy Curtis testified at the December 2021 hearing that she spent nine hours interviewing him at a New York Police Department precinct, during which he told her he’d worked at Nick’s restaurant at the Oceanfront in the early 1970s. Curtis said Broadnax remembered Pietropola and Seethaler and called them “peep show girls.”

She also said that when she asked Broadnax about the charges he faced, he said, “If they said I did, I guess I did,” and that, “fingerprints and DNA don’t lie.”

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com