Virginia Beach plastic surgeon charged with stealing medicine from a woman — along with 3 felony drug offenses

A longtime Virginia Beach plastic surgeon has been charged with three felony drug offenses and misdemeanor theft.

Dr. John S. Mancoll, 57, was arrested last week and released on a $2,500 bond, according to court records. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 3.

All three drug offenses are alleged to have occurred Aug. 18, and the theft on May 14, the records said. In the theft case, the doctor is charged with stealing medicine from a woman.

Messages left with Mancoll’s office, and his attorney, David Cardon, weren’t immediately returned on Thursday.

Mancoll has a practice — Mancoll Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery — on Glenn Mitchell Drive in Virginia Beach. His status with the Virginia Board of Medicine is listed as active.

According to the doctor’s website, he’s a graduate of Eastern Virginia Medical School and has been practicing for more than 20 years. He specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery and has hospital privileges with Sentara Princess Anne and Sentara Virginia Beach General, the website said.

