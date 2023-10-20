Virginia Beach plastic surgeon gets probation after being convicted of illegal drug possession

NORFOLK — A Virginia Beach plastic surgeon convicted earlier this year of illegally possessing two addictive prescription painkillers avoided a prison sentence Friday and instead was placed on probation, ordered to pay a fine and perform community service.

The sentence was issued to Dr. John Mancoll in U.S. District Court in Norfolk by Judge John A. Gibney Jr.

The judge gave Mancoll, 59, one year of probation under the federal First Offender Act, which allows defendants convicted for the first time of certain offenses to get a more lenient sentence. He also ordered Mancoll to pay a $20,000 fine and perform 400 hours of community service. The maximum the doctor could have received for the two misdemeanor crimes a jury convicted him of was two years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Butler and Rebecca Gantt had asked Gibney to give Mancoll some prison time. The prosecutors argued that a term of five months and another five months of home confinement was appropriate to punish Mancoll for his crimes and attempts to deceive investigators and the jury, while also serving as a warning to others.

“There’s got to be some accountability,” Butler told the judge in reference to the lies he believes Mancoll told police and to the jury during his testimony. “It didn’t come from just anybody. It came from a highly intelligent doctor … This is a significant case because of who the defendant is and what he did.”

Defense attorney James Broccoletti argued Mancoll had been punished enough. The longtime plastic surgeon has had multiple lawsuits filed against him by former patients as a result of the criminal case, and has lost a significant amount of business and income due to the publicity, Broccoletti said.

He also faces potential disciplinary action from the Virginia Board of Medicine, which has postponed hearings on the matter while the criminal case was pending, the defense lawyer said. If Mancoll were sentenced to prison, the board likely would revoke his license, he said.

“How much punishment does one man need?” Broccoletti asked the judge.

Gibney called the case a “tough” one. While he said Mancoll had done a lot of good in his life, such as occasionally caring for impoverished patients and those without insurance, he also had done “a few bad things.”

Mancoll already was under investigation for potential drug offenses when two Virginia Beach police officers pulled him over in August 2021 for driving erratically in his Porsche sedan.

The doctor consented to a search of his vehicle, where the officers found Percocet and Dilaudid tablets that didn’t match his past prescriptions, but did match those given to his patients. During a search of Mancoll’s office, investigators found painkillers returned by patients in a box under his desk.

Mancoll testified he asked patients to bring back pills they hadn’t used — or had had an adverse reaction to — so he could properly dispose of them. He also told jurors he took prescription painkillers for the chronic pain he’d suffered from for years due to various ailments, but denied being an addict.

The longtime cosmetic surgeon initially faced five charges: two misdemeanor counts relating to the drugs found in his possession, and three felony counts accusing him of stealing medications from patients. The jury only convicted him of the misdemeanor charges.

Before the sentence was handed down Friday, Mancoll told Gibney he hasn’t taken any prescription pain medications since his arrest, and has passed all drug tests. He also said he’s worked to better educate himself about the proper handling of prescription drugs.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com