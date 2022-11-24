Virginia Beach police investigate 2 shootings — 1 fatal — just miles and minutes apart

Virginia Beach police are investigating separate shootings — one of them fatal — that occurred just miles and minutes apart Wednesday night.

Police responded to a shooting at 7:25 p.m. in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. The department tweeted there was one victim, who is dead.

A report of a second shooting just 3 miles away came in around 10 minutes later. The second shooting, located in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard, was at a Food Lion grocery store.

At least one person was shot at each location, said Jody Saunders, Virginia Beach police spokesperson. Saunders did not say how many were shot at the Food Lion or give details about the extent any injuries.

It is not known at this time if the two shootings are connected. Police said they are working to locate a suspect, identify the victims and notify next of kin.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com