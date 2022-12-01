Virginia Beach police investigate shooting at Newtown Road shopping center

Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Newtown Road, where several shopping centers are located. Police had the parking lot of one of the shopping centers closed with crime scene tape.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting, but were expected to give an update at the scene.

In the meantime, the area had a heavy police presence and police asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.