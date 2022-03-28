Virginia Beach police investigating fatal fire on Baccalaureate Drive as homicide

Virginia Beach police are investigating a fatal fire in the Campus East area as a homicide, the department said Monday.

A police spokesperson confirmed the agency’s homicide unit is investigating the Thursday evening fire that left one person dead. A pet was also killed in the blaze.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded Thursday to the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive. Dispatchers received the call around 7:30 p.m.

The police department was called in to assist Virginia Beach Fire Department with the fire-related death Friday.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com