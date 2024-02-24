Virginia Beach police investigating shots fired near Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident near Town Center on Saturday, Feb. 24, police said.

There were no reported injuries and the suspects are in custody. It happened in a parking garage, police said. This is an active situation, and no additional details are available. WAVY will update as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

