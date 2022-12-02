Virginia Beach police say officer fatally shot man after he pointed a gun at officer

A 28-year-old man died after being shot by a Virginia Beach police officer Thursday during a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle.

Police identified the man as Deshawn Whitaker, of Norfolk, on Friday afternoon. Whitaker was transported to a hospital after the shooting, but he died at the hospital shortly after midnight.

In the hours following the shooting, Virginia Beach Deputy Chief Sean Adams said shooting occurred after a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center parking lot located in the 600 block of Newtown Road.

In a statement issued Friday, Virginia Beach police said the driver of the car, who they identified as Whitaker, fled the vehicle. A passenger, identified as 20-year-old Jacqueline Ortiz, also got out of the car and the officer tried to take her into custody.

Police said the officer and Ortiz were physically struggling when Whitaker returned, “produced a firearm, and pointed it at the officer.” The officer, who has not been publicly identified, then shot Whitaker, police said.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com