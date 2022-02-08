Virginia Beach police say rooftop burglars used scanner app in attempt to evade arrest

Virginia Beach police arrested two men Tuesday morning on the roof of a Food Lion grocery store, where officials said they were were attempting to cut a hole to gain access to the store’s cash office.

Delton Clemmons, 32, and Zachery Bessey, 31, both of Virginia Beach, were charged with burglary, conspiracy, use of burglary tools and attempted grand larceny.

The pair, who were using a police scanner app in an effort to evade authorities, are suspected in similar burglaries across Hampton Roads.

Police were dispatched to the Virginia Beach grocery store, located in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway, around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an obstructed security camera within the cash office. Officers found the pair on the roof of the grocery store.

Police gained access to the rooftop with the assistance of the Virginia Beach Fire Department and took Clemmons and Bessey into custody. They found a hole had been cut into the store’s roof over the cash office, where the suspects had cut their way into the building.

“Prior to VBPD’s arrival, one of the suspects was in the process of cutting a hole in the safe while the other was monitoring an online scanner app to monitor officers’ communications and knowledge of the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

When the suspects knew officers were dispatched to their location, they attempted to flee the building, police said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said similar burglaries have been reported in Norfolk and Newport News, and the department notified other jurisdictions of the arrests.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com