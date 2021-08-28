Virginia Beach police seized more than 100 guns in the resort area this summer

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate reported this week that new safety measures deployed this summer in the Oceanfront resort area are making a difference, including the seizure of more than 100 firearms.

The city earmarked nearly $2 million for the police department to curb violence in the resort area after a shooting incident March 26 left two people dead — including one from officer gunfire — and eight others injured.

The police department plans to use newly acquired ballistic imaging equipment to conduct tests on the seized guns, Neudigate told the City Council in a meeting Tuesday.

“My experience tells me if you’re illegally carrying a firearm or using it, it’s not the first time. That gun’s been involved in other crimes,” he said.

New officers assigned to the resort area have been working with code enforcement and landscape management to increase lighting and trim overgrowth, which resulted in the recovery of additional guns.

When the landscapers cut the bushes around a city parking lot at 19th Street in May, they discovered more than a dozen weapons.

“Individuals, I think in a direct result of the some of the increased attention that we were providing down there, were starting to stash their firearms in the foliage,” Neudigate told council members.

Shooting incidents dropped from 21 last year at this time to 17 this year, including the March violence.

Before the start of the summer tourist season, the City Council approved $1.2 million for 42 new police cameras in the resort area. More than half have been installed and the rest will be coming soon.

The police also moved into a new substation on Atlantic Avenue in July and held a meeting with resort area business owners. The space will close temporarily over the winter for a full renovation, then reopen in the spring.

A gunshot detection system also went live July 14, covering 2 square miles, the chief said.

Since then, the sensors alerted police of two separate incidences of shots fired, in which no one called 911. Shell casings were recovered and will be tested.

“We have had some violence at the Oceanfront, but we are making incredible steps to mitigate it and negate that activity,” he said.

