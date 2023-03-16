Virginia Beach police shoot dog after it attacks a boy

A child was taken to a hospital after being attacked by a pit bull in Virginia Beach, police said.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the dog attacked a boy. The attack happened in the 5200 block of Richard Road, off North Witchduck Road.

While rendering aid to the boy, police said officers at the scene were “confronted” by the dog, and they euthanized it. The boy suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack.

