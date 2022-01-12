Virginia Beach police used fake DNA lab documents to try to get confessions, attorney general investigation finds

The Virginia Beach Police Department used forged documents to try to obtain confessions or cooperation from suspects, the state Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday in an announcement disclosing its investigation of the practice.

Attorney General Mark Herring announced Wednesday his office had reached an agreement with the police department that would end the “extremely troubling and potentially unconstitutional tactic.”

The investigation found that on at least five occasions from March 2016 to February 2020, Virginia Beach police showed fake lab certificates to suspects they were interrogating that indicated the person had been connected to a crime through DNA evidence.

The phony documents were written on letterhead from the state Department of Forensic Science, and included the department’s seal and a signature and contact information for a fictitious department employee. In at least one case, the forged paperwork was offered into evidence in court.

The practice was discovered in April 2021 after a Virginia Beach prosecutor asked the Department of Forensic Science to provide a certified copy of one of the forged documents, according to Herring’s statement.

“This was an extremely troubling and potentially unconstitutional tactic that abused the name of the Commonwealth to try to coerce confessions,” Herring said in a statement. “While I appreciate that Virginia Beach Police put an end to this practice and cooperated with our investigation, this is clearly a tactic that should never have been used.”

A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach police didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Pilot.

Herring’s office announced the agreement just three days before the two-term Democrat is scheduled to step down. Virginia Beach Republican Jason Miyares, who defeated Herring in November, will take over on Saturday.

The agreement requires that Virginia Beach police issue an order to its officers informing them that they’re not to use such tactics. Detectives will be required to sign an acknowledgement that they received the order and information about it will be included in future training. The department also will be required to conduct its own investigation and report its findings to the attorney general’s office.

The suspects in the five cases the Attorney General’s Office identified will be notified that the tactic was used in their cases and that the department has since ended the practice.

The investigation into the practice was conducted by Herring’s Office of Civil Rights, which he created earlier this year. It’s the second pattern and practice investigation the new office has conducted of a law enforcement agency and the first to be resolved through an agreement.

The first investigation involved the Windsor Police Department and resulted in a lawsuit being filed against the town of Windsor, alleging it had allowed its police department to operate in a discriminatory way against Black people and repeatedly violated their constitutional rights.

Investigators in the Virginia Beach incident reviewed about 9,600 cases and found the fake interrogation technique used in five of them, according to the agreement.

“The Virginia OCR inquiry found no reason to believe the Practice extended any further than those five instances nor any reason to believe that the Practice remains ongoing,” the agreement said.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate issued a mandate on May 1, 2021 ordering all officers to stop using forged documents in their interrogations, the document said. The order was made shortly after the prosecutor asked for a certified copy of one of the fake certificates and before the chief was made aware of the attorney general’s investigation.

