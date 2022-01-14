Virginia Beach police used phony DNA report to get man to confess. He remained jailed for 8 months before ruse was discovered.

Shortly after Virginia Beach police arrested a 21-year-old man in January 2020 and charged him with molesting a young relative, detectives showed him a report indicating he’d been linked to the crime through DNA evidence, according to court records.

The purported scientific report, however, wasn’t real.

It was a forged certificate of analysis that a detective created, then showed to Christian Zeigler to get him to confess, according to a court document filed after the ruse was discovered. The certificate was written on letterhead from the Department of Forensic Science, with the seal of the commonwealth printed at the top.

After he was presented with the false document, Zeigler admitted to assaulting the child and was ordered held without bond in the city jail, according to court documents.

At a bond hearing held several months later, a prosecutor, who believed the DNA certificate was legitimate, used it to successfully argue that Zeigler should remain jailed without bond until his trial.

It wasn’t until two months later the prosecutor found out the certificate had been made up by police, said Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. She immediately notified Zeigler’s public defender and scheduled a new bond hearing. Two days later, a judge granted him a $10,000 bond and he was released — nearly eight months after he’d first been jailed.

The case is one of at least five in which Virginia Beach police used forged DNA documents to try to get a confession from a suspect, according to an investigative report issued this week by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring that publicly revealed the department’s use of the tactic.

Herring’s Office of Civil Rights initiated its investigation earlier this year after learning Virginia Beach police had been using forged documents to try to induce confessions. The police department cooperated with the investigation, Herring said, and signed an agreement promising to no longer use such tactics.

Virginia Beach Public Defender Cal Bain said that while state and federal courts have repeatedly ruled that police can lie to suspects during interrogations, he believes using fake documents with official letterhead goes too far. Bain also expressed concern about how at least one of the documents even fooled a prosecutor and a judge, and how such actions further damage the public’s faith in the justice system.

“The use of fake evidence creates a real risk that others might be deceived as well, including prosecutors, defense attorneys and the court. And that, in fact, seems to have happened in one of these cases,” Bain said, referring to Zeigler’s case. “How can we ever have confidence in an outcome obtained through lies and deceit?”

Police Chief Paul Neudigate, who wasn’t in control of the department during the time the tactic was employed, said in a statement he’d ordered his officers to stop as soon as he learned about it. The chief said he found out about it in April 2021, when Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran contacted him.

The police department conducted its own investigation, the chief’s statement said. In reviewing about 9,600 cases, investigators discovered the tactic had been used five times between March 2016 and February 2020.

The department said in an email Friday that of the five cases, two ended in guilty findings, one is still making its way through the court system, one was not prosecuted, and the other was expunged, which means records about the conviction were destroyed or sealed.

Three officers were involved in the ruse, police said. No action was taken but all officers have been told that the technique is not to be used again and that they’ll be disciplined if they do.

Court documents obtained by The Virginian-Pilot in two of the five cases identify two of the officers involved as Detective Amanda Robey, a member of the department’s Special Victims Unit, and Detective Kristy Curtis, who works as a cold case detective.

A police spokesperson said Friday all the involved detectives declined comment for this story.

While police officers are legally allowed to lie to suspects during interrogations, Neudigate said during interviews Thursday with two local news stations he believed the use of forged documents crossed a line and damaged the department’s reputation. A police spokesperson said the chief wasn’t available for an interview with The Pilot on Friday.

Bain, the public defender, said his office was appointed to defend two of the five suspects who’d been shown phony DNA documents. Zeigler was one. The other is Rahsaan Stewart, a 23-year-old Virginia Beach man who was charged with sexually assaulting a woman after persuading her to let him come inside her home to use her phone.

Stewart was arrested five days after the Feb. 6, 2020, incident. The phony DNA certificate created by police is included in his court file. It’s dated Feb. 7, just one day after the assault occurred, and claims that his DNA was found on the woman’s underwear and on a sock used to wipe semen from her.

When Assistant Public Defender Matthew Cramer learned of the forged certificate, he submitted a motion to the court accusing police of “engaging in a ruse that shocks the conscience” and asked that any statements his client made to officers be suppressed as a result.

Cramer’s motion said the phony document was created by Robey and claimed she had “done this in other investigations, and she is currently under review for this practice.”

Also named in the motion is Curtis, who the document said joined the interrogation and referred to the fabricated DNA evidence in an attempt to get a confession from Stewart.

“The fake certificate bears the seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, is on official letterhead, and is very detailed,” Cramer wrote in his motion. “No layperson would ever know the difference between this fake certificate and a real certificate.”

Cramer also accused the officers of continuing to question Stewart after he made it clear that he didn’t want to talk to them.

Police later obtained legitimate DNA evidence that linked Stewart to the crime, according to his court file.

He pleaded guilty in October to several charges including abduction with the intent to defile, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted forcible sodomy and is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Zeigler is set to enter a guilty plea in his case on Feb. 2, according to the prosecutor’s office. No DNA, however, was ever found to link him to the case.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com