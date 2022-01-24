Virginia Beach police were caught using fake DNA reports. So a Norfolk delegate introduced a bill to ban the practice.

Following a state investigation that found the Virginia Beach police have used fake documents to obtain confessions from suspects, one local legislator is proposing legislation that would ban officers from using this tactic.

Del. Jackie Glass (D-Norfolk) has introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of fake replica documents during interrogations. The bill defines such documents as any that contain a false statement, signature, seal, letterhead, or contact information, or materially misrepresents any fact.

“This is not a bill about making things harder for police; this is a bill about protecting the integrity of our forensic scientists and ensuring police actions are building trust with their community,” Glass said in a statement.

In an email to The Virginian-Pilot, Virginia Beach Public Defender Cal Bain said the bill is a step in the right direction.

“The use of forged or inauthentic replica documents during an interrogation increases the risk of false confessions, which thanks to the work of groups like The Innocence Project, we know do happen,” he wrote. “Any attempt to prohibit the use of fake evidence is a good thing.”

The Innocence Project is a nonprofit that works to reverse wrongful convictions.

An investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office found that, on at least five occasions from March 2016 to February 2020, Virginia Beach police showed fake lab certificates to suspects they were interrogating that indicated the person had been connected to a crime through DNA evidence.

The practice was discovered in April 2021 after a Virginia Beach prosecutor asked the Department of Forensic Science to provide a certified copy of one of the forged documents.

Bain said using fake documents during interrogations also increases the risk that one could mistakenly be used in a real court proceeding. The investigation into Virginia Beach police found forged paperwork was offered as evidence in court during at least one case.

When asked for comment about the new legislation, a Virginia Beach police spokesperson said the department has already worked to prevent this practice from recurring.

“As the Chief has previously indicated in a variety of media and forums, the VBPD has already put into place internal protocols to ensure that the replica use of another agency’s documents will not be utilized or condoned in any investigation or interview,” a spokesperson wrote. “Even though now officially prohibited by policy, the actual last use of this practice was over two years ago.”

Earlier this month, then-state Attorney General Mark Herring announced in a press release that his office had reached an agreement with the VBPD that would end the “extremely troubling and potentially unconstitutional tactic” of using fake documents.

“It abused the good name and reputation of the Commonwealth’s hard-working forensic scientists and professionals who work hard to provide accurate, solid evidence in support of our law enforcement agencies,” Herring wrote in the Jan. 12 press release.

“While I appreciate that Virginia Beach Police put an end to this practice and cooperated with our investigation, this is clearly a tactic that should never have been used.”

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com