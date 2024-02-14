Virginia Beach Republican Barry Knight removed from House Appropriations Committee

RICHMOND — Del. Barry Knight was removed Wednesday from the House Appropriations Committee, a powerful panel that spearheads state budget negotiations.

The announcement was made on the House floor Wednesday.

Knight, R-Virginia Beach, previously chaired the committee when Republicans held the House. Instead, Knight will now serve on the House Transportation Committee.

Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, another Virginia Beach Republican, will take Knight’s spot on the appropriations committee.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

