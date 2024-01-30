Virginia Beach restaurant couple buys Captain Groovy’s in Norfolk’s Ocean View

Captain Groovy’s Grill & Raw Bar is under new ownership, but its “grooviness” will not dissipate from Ocean View.

New owners Ashleigh and Johnney Pramatia bought the Norfolk restaurant in early January from previous owners and founders Sandy White and Chef David Watts.

“There will be little things that weren’t here before, but we’re keeping things traditional to what people have come to know and love and what they come here for,” Ashleigh Pramatia said.

Captain Groovy’s has been a Shore Drive staple since White and Watts transformed a former 7-Eleven from an abandoned laundromat into a culinary destination in a laid back atmosphere in 2007. The restaurant was named for White’s late husband, Morgan White, a tugboat captain who carried that CB radio handle. White’s daughter, Kelly Balfour, also worked in the restaurant’s management.

White said there weren’t many restaurants in Ocean View at the time they opened.

“We brought a whole new presence to the neighborhood out there,” she said. “I’ve told many people that we came out of the gate a winner.”

The Pramatias know the restaurant business well. Johnney Pramatia, his parents and brother bought Aberdeen Barn on Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach in 1991. The family-owned and -operated restaurant dates back to 1966.

While the Pramatias have taken Aberdeen Barn from a tiny steakhouse to a fine dining experience with a bar, 10 private dining spaces and an outdoor patio, they said they don’t intend to change what’s been working for the past 16 years at Captain Groovy’s.

“Ocean View likes its tradition,” Ashleigh Pramatia said. “We are keeping everything the same, but throwing in little Aberdeen Barn subtleties.”

Ashleigh Pramatia said they completed a fresh coat of paint throughout the interior, epoxied the covered patio out front, revamped the windows and added some touches to the menu and decor here and there.

White, a real estate agent for the past 40 years, said it was just time to bid farewell to Captain Groovy’s.

“It’s been hard; we feel like we’re missing a limb,” White said.

The couple had been commuting from their new home on the Eastern Shore since the summer and were ready to retire from the restaurant business and travel. White and Watts plan to delve into another venture together in the future and get back into their groove.

