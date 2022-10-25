Virginia Beach sailor convicted of dealing illegal machine guns also had grenade launchers and antitank weapons, prosecutor says

A Navy sailor living in Virginia Beach was convicted of dealing illegal machine guns by a federal jury Monday in U.S. District Court.

Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, is facing 10 years in prison for receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machine guns. Adamiak was also convicted of possessing two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers.

Adamiak was charged in May after authorities recovered 33 guns in his possession.

Between October 2021 and April 2022, Adamiak sold at least eight unregistered machine guns online to a confidential source with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to the a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

ATF then conducted a search of Adamiak’s Virginia Beach residence, recovering an additional 25 unregistered machine guns.

Adamiak is a master at arms in the U.S. Navy. According to the Navy’s career page, sailors who serve as a master at arms act as the Navy’s military police, providing security on ships, bases and installations.

A spokesperson for the Navy could not immediately be reached.

Adamiak is scheduled to be sentenced March 31, 2023. While a judge may hand down a maximum 10-year prison sentence, actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

