Virginia Beach sailor fatally shot man ‘in a sexual act’ with wife, court documents say

A U.S. Navy sailor fatally shot his wife’s boyfriend after catching them “engaged in a sexual act” inside their Virginia Beach home Friday, according to court documents.

Tyler Lamar Jenkins, 26, was arraigned Monday on one count of second-degree murder and a firearms charge in the killing of a 28-year-old California man, Timothy Talley III.

A bail determination sheet filed in Virginia Beach District Court said Jenkins’ wife called 911 to report that her husband had shot her boyfriend in their residence. Police responded to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Crystalline Place at 9:47 p.m., where they found Talley with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead.

Court documents filed in the case state the wife told police that Jenkins entered the room where she was engaged in a sexual act with Talley, and Jenkins fired a gun at Talley. The incident, she said, made her fear for her life.

A police news release issued Saturday described the slaying as “a domestic related shooting death,” but did not describe the relationship between Talley and Jenkins and didn’t provide a motive for the shooting.

Court records state that after Jenkins told police someone was having sex with his wife in their house, he asked “What am I doing wrong?” Jenkins admitted to police that he shot Talley three times. The gun was recovered at the scene.

According to the bail determination sheet, Jenkins has been employed by the U.S. Navy since 2014. He was denied a public defender due to his income and is scheduled to appear in court on May 12. A bond hearing may be scheduled once he retains a private attorney.

