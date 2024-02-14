Virginia Beach school board accepting applications for vacant seat, plans for special election

The Virginia Beach School Board has begun the process of filling the newly vacant District 4 seat.

Within the next 45 days, the board will appoint someone to replace Staci Martin, whose resignation is effective today. The appointee will serve until November when a special election, coinciding with the general election, will determine who will serve the remainder of Martin’s term.

Candidates have until March 4 to fill out applications and the list of candidates selected for interviews will be available March 7. According to the timeline approved Tuesday night, a public hearing will be held on March 12 and the board will vote two weeks after.

Board attorney Kamala Lannetti said questions for the application and interview had not been finalized Tuesday evening. The application was not available as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The winning candidate will serve until Dec.31, 2026.

