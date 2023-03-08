Virginia Beach School Board approves $930 million budget including pay raises, student support services

The Virginia Beach School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the proposed FY2023 operating budget of more than $930 million.

The proposal included redesigned instructional and unified pay scales so employees can get pay increases.

Other items in the budget were additional funding for student support services and security and English Language Learning instructors.

Along with the budget, the Capital Improvement Program for FY2023-24 to FY2028-29 was approved in a 7-4 vote. Board member David Culpepper, Victoria Manning and Kathleen Brown and Vice Chair Carolyn Weems voted against the plan, saying they had concerns about the costs for some of the projects.

Culpepper had proposed a change to the CIP Tuesday night so that the costs associated with the replacement projects for Princess Anne High School, Bettie F. Williams Elementary School/Bayside 6th Grade Campus and Bayside High School would not be adjusted for inflation. Doing so would have kept the total costs for the three projects at $428.8 million instead of raising it to nearly $714 million to reflect estimated inflation rates over time.

He said the motion would have helped the division be more conservative when planning these replacements, especially when looking at the scope and size of them. It was noted that these projects would have to be approved by the school board before any work could start on them.

However, his motion failed with only Manning, Brown and Weems voting in support.

Board member Jennifer Franklin said supporting the motion would have been like a “bait and switch,” as it would not reflect inflation rates and cause the public to think the projects would cost less than they actually will. Several board members also said the motion restricted appropriations for underserved schools in the division.

Both of the resolutions now go to the City Council for approval.

