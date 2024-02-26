Virginia Beach School Board considers committee to keep ‘sexually explicit content’ out of libraries

The Virginia Beach School Board will revisit a debate during Tuesday’s meeting on how to deal with library materials some consider inappropriate for children.

During the Feb. 13 meeting, board member David Culpepper proposed a policy change that, if approved, would create a committee to “ensure there is no sexually explicit content” in elementary school libraries and create a list of such books for middle and high schools.

The proposal came as a surprise to some on the dias. According to the published agenda, the policy, 6-65, was up for review to adjust its formatting. Culpepper then gave printouts to members of his suggested additions during the discussion. He later told The Virginian-Pilot/Daily Press when the board last discussed changes to this policy one of the concerns was that library media specialists were not “included in an effective manner.”

His proposal would require at least four people be on the committee, along with senior staff and the school board attorney. It was not immediately clear how the committee would function.

“It’s perfectly appropriate for the school board to address the appropriateness of various content that taxpayers pay to provide to minors, including elementary school students,” Culpepper said.

Board member Beverly Anderson said she was against the amendment and raised concerns about bringing forward items for a vote “lickety-split” without public input. Others agreed. Culpeper referred to a statute considered legally sufficient during a 2023 debate, though changes governing library materials didn’t pass then. School board attorney Kamala Lannetti said she was uncomfortable saying whether the proposed language and legal references would be sufficient now without review.

“You know exactly how controversial this statute has been, how we’ve had problems with it,” Lannetti said at the Feb. 13 meeting. “I would want us to be careful — just really careful — just to randomly put something out there without making sure it meets the requirements.”

One suggestion was to send the proposal to the policy review committee. However, board member Victoria Manning made a motion not to because she believed the group would not approve and bring it back to the board. Her motion passed. The board then pushed the vote to Tuesday’s meeting.

A division spokesperson said Thursday morning that Lannetti and other staff were still reviewing the proposed amendment.

Jill Blake, a library media specialist at Bayside High School, said if she had known about Culpepper’s proposal, she would have been there to speak against it. She plans to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

She said including library media specialists is a step in the right direction, but she still questions the expectations of a committee. She said high school libraries can receive 500 to 600 books each year — and there are 11 high schools. She does not believe it is reasonable to review each to see if there is one paragraph someone might say meets the state’s definition of “sexually explicit.”

“When are these four library specialists supposed to do that?” Blake said. “As part of their regular day?”

The amendment would do what Manning pushed for last year. Changes would have required a public list of newly acquired materials at middle and high schools deemed to have sexually explicit content. The materials would have been banned from elementary school libraries. It also gave a deadline, which many thought wasn’t feasible. Manning previously said it was about ensuring parents were aware of what was available in libraries and protecting children from material that could “cause harm and trauma.”

Her proposed changes failed last summer.

Culpepper said his proposal is “significantly different” by having library media specialists on the committee. Board member Jennifer Franklin voted against last year’s proposal because of the deadline and lack of media specialist involvement. She said she could support Culpepper’s amendment but asked for more review time.

Last year’s often-heated debate went on for months. There were concerns that library materials could be removed based on a phrase, word or image that meets the definition of “sexually explicit” rather than considering the work as a whole. Others said there needed to be better ways for parents to control what their children can access.

Windsor Oaks Elementary School library media specialist Becky Feld said suggesting there are inappropriate library materials implies that specialists are not properly trained to curate their collections. They are certified and rely on professional journals and peers to determine what is age appropriate. Feld raised concerns that the “sexually explicit content” definition was vague and what one person views as indecent might not be for someone else. So she asks, “Who’s making the decision?”

The division administration stated in a statement Thursday, “We have worked diligently to develop procedures to put parents in the driver’s seat regarding what their children can check out from the library.”

