Virginia Beach School Board member Staci Martin announces resignation

Virginia Beach School Board member Staci Martin announced Wednesday morning she is resigning effective Feb. 14.

Martin represents District 4, which spans from Miller Store Road near the Norfolk International Airport to South Boulevard near Mount Trashmore. She has served since January 2023.

In a Facebook post, Martin said she is resigning so she can focus on her family. She wrote that both her mother, who lives with her, and her husband are “facing serious health challenges.”

“I’ve learned so much and will forever cherish the time I served our vibrant community on school board,” she wrote.

Martin could not be immediately reached for comment.

School Board Chair Kimberly Melnyk could not be immediately reached for comment on next steps. According to the division’s bylaws, the board may appoint an individual from District 4 within 45 days of the vacancy. Before the board can vote on the appointee, there must be a public hearing for community members.

The individual appointed would serve until the election of a new board member.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com