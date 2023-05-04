Virginia Beach school employee charged with possessing child porn, among pair arrested by Portsmouth police

A Virginia Beach Public Schools employee was arrested on a child pornography charge, according to Portsmouth police.

According to a Thursday press release from the Portsmouth Police Department, detectives investigated a reported sexual assault, which led to the arrest of two men.

James Clayton Wentworth, 31, of Portsmouth, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child, cruelty to children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Franklin James Basham, a 46-year-old Norfolk resident, was charged with possession of child pornography.

Police said Basham works for the Virginia Beach school division and both are members of the Civil Air Patrol.

The school division confirmed that Basham is a cafeteria assistant at Independence Middle School and has been employed by the division since 2020.

Families and staff received a message from the division stating the staff member will be placed on administrative leave and the division “is fully cooperating with the investigation.”

The message also stated, “At this time, there is nothing to indicate any VBCPS students are involved.”

The Civil Air Patrol confirmed two members were arrested by Portsmouth Police and stated these two had been suspended.

According to a press release, all Civil Air Patrol members undergo a background check and must complete Cadent Protection Policy training, “which includes an explanation of the zero-tolerance policy of abuse of any kind.”

Both suspects were in custody Thursday afternoon.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com