Virginia Beach schools proposed $930 million budget addresses pay raises, security

The Virginia Beach School Board is set to vote Tuesday night on its budget request of more than $930 million, which includes raises for division employees.

The proposed budget for FY 2023 is an increase from the current budget of nearly $900 million, and includes recommendations for salaries based on a 2022 compensation study.

The budget resolution proposes a 1.5% pay adjustment between steps on the instructional scale. For the unified scale, there would be a 1% adjustment for steps 0-14 and 1.5% for steps 15 and above.

This is a change from what was initially proposed. As the division has gotten more information on what the state budget looks like and other factors that impact its budget, adjustments were made since the superintendent’s estimate in February. The Segal Group had presented options for what can be done with the pay scales, and teachers who came to speak at school board meetings were largely in favor of the option which was more costly but met projected goals and made teacher compensation at Virginia Beach more competitive.

The unified scale includes a new professional level II pay grade to address the needs of a different group of employees, including behavior intervention specialists, school psychologists, occupational and physical therapists and social workers.

The proposed resolution also states that employees like bus assistants, cafeteria assistant, custodians I and fleet shop helpers would move up the pay grades to get “closer” to the $15 an hour state requirement by 2026.

“These changes are the beginning of what is needed if we expect people to choose education as a profession in the future,” Virginia Beach Educators Association President Kathleen Slinde said in an email statement.

The estimate of needs stated that even though school enrollment continues its downward trend, the budget continues to increase. The majority of the budget - about 85% - is spent on compensation and benefits.

The proposed budget also includes a stipends for special education teacher assistants.

Story continues

There is also proposed funding for armed security officers and three new behavior health intervention positions to support school safety and student support services across the division. Further advancements in security personnel and equipment have been funded through grants.

English as a Second Language could also be expanded with an additional 15 ESL teachers included in the budget. According to the superintendent’s estimate of needs document, this is because the number of ESL students has increased by 75% over the last nine years, and there is now an average caseload for ESL teachers of 45 to 55 students.

The vote will take place during the special meeting Tuesday, 5 p.m., at 2323 Holland Road. Information on how to watch virtually is available online.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com