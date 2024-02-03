Virginia Beach selects Franklin city manager as new deputy city manager

Virginia Beach will have a new deputy city manager beginning in April.

Amanda Jarratt will oversee the departments of Agriculture, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Economic Development and Planning and Community Development, the city announced Friday.

She was tapped for the position left vacant by Taylor Adams, who accepted a post outside the city in May.

Jarratt serves as city manager of Franklin, a position she has held for about five years. She has also served as president and CEO of Franklin Southampton Economic Development, Inc. Jarratt has worked with the City of Franklin for more than 15 years overall.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in government from William & Mary and a master’s in urban and regional planning from Virginia Commonwealth University.

