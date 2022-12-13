Virginia Beach settles wrongful death lawsuit in killing of Donovon Lynch by officer during violent night at Oceanfront

The city has reached a $3 million settlement with the father of the 25-year-old fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer responding to an outbreak of unrelated shootings at the Oceanfront in March 2021.

A joint statement from the city and the estate of Donovon Lynch released Tuesday evening states: “We understand that the settlement will in no way lessen the grief and loss for the Lynch family.”

Lynch’s father, Wayne, had filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city and Officer Solomon Simmons on behalf of Lynch’s estate in 2021. The lawsuit alleged that Simmons had shot Lynch “immediately, unlawfully and without warning” and then failed to render aid.

Police have claimed that Lynch was “brandishing” a handgun at the time of the shooting, an allegation that his family and a witness denied, The Virginian-Pilot has reported.

Police have said that the officer who shot Lynch, later identified as Solomon, did not have his body camera turned on.

Lynch was a cousin of musician Pharrell Williams, who spoke at his funeral. In 2021, Williams pulled the Something in the Water festival out of Virginia Beach citing his disappointment with the city’s handling of his cousin’s death.

Wayne Lynch was seeking $50 million in damages and $350,000 in punitive damages against Simmons.

“As we have learned more over time about the facts of that fateful night and encounter, we have come to understand that a series of unfortunate occurrences led to Donovon’s death that night — which in hindsight should never have occurred as it was later determined that neither Donovon nor the officer set in motion the events that transpired,” the statement says.

Donovon Lynch was inside a nightclub at the Oceanfront with his friend Darrion Marsh that night when a shooting occurred outside. The two friends left the club and walked toward their cars when they encountered Simmons, according to the lawsuit.

Simmons shot and killed Lynch near 20th Street and Pacific Avenue.

“Immediately, unlawfully and without warning, Officer Simmons fired his police-issued firearm at Mr. Lynch, shooting him twice and killing him,” the lawsuit reads. It claims that Simmons acted with gross negligence and used excessive force when killing Lynch.

Lynch was one of two people killed that night, in addition to eight others being injured.

The lawsuit also alleged that Virginia Beach “had a custom or policy of failing to properly train, instruct, and/or supervise its police officers, including Officer Simmons, as to the proper circumstances under which to draw a firearm and/or use deadly force.”

A special grand jury impaneled to investigate the fatal shooting of Lynch recommended no criminal charges for the officer.

The city has committed to technological advancements and officer education to provide greater transparency, according to the statement.

