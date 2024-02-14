A Virginia Beach sheriff’s deputy got glowing reviews for years. Then his Democrat wife irritated his Republican boss.

NORFOLK — The first decade William “Dave” Fowler worked as a Virginia Beach Sheriff’s deputy, he said, he routinely got glowing performance evaluations from supervisors and was viewed as a rising star in the department.

“Highly motivated,” “enthusiastic,” “hard-working,” “a leader of unlimited potential,” and “a strong and reliable member with an astronomical amount of self initiative,” were among the words and phrases used to describe him between 2007 and 2017, according to dozens of pages of documents presented Tuesday during a civil trial in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. His performance scores regularly ranked in the highest category and he received multiple promotions, according to Fowler.

All that changed in late 2017, Fowler testified.

That’s when his wife, Kelly Convirs-Fowler, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. Convirs-Fowler is an outspoken Democrat. Fowler’s boss at the time, former Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle, is a staunch Republican. So were most leaders and deputies at the sheriff’s office, where political talk was an everyday thing, Fowler testified.

It wasn’t until after Convirs-Fowler was elected — and Fowler began to publicly share his political views and support for his wife’s positions — that Fowler said his performance scores began to drop. Comments on his evaluations went from glowing to bland, he said.

It all came to a head in late 2021, after his wife and boss engaged in a public “spat” on social media, according to Fowler’s lawyers. Stolle informed Fowler immediately afterward that he was being placed on administrative leave and would not be reappointed when Stolle’s next term began in a few weeks.

Fowler sued his former boss the following year, claiming he was terminated because of his and his wife’s political views. The lawsuit alleges Stolle’s actions violated Fowler’s First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly. The trial began Tuesday and is expected to last about three days. Fowler was the first witness to testify and will return to the witness stand Wednesday.

After his termination, Fowler was unable to find work with other sheriff’s departments, his attorney William Thetford, Jr. told jurors during opening statements. He ended up taking a job as a dispatcher at half the pay he received as a sergeant with the sheriff’s department, Thetford said.

The significant drop in salary forced the Fowlers to sell their home because they could no longer afford the mortgage payments, Thetford said.

“He was terminated not because of his performance but because of his politics and because he was married to the wrong person,” the lawyer said. “He lost his job, his career and his home in the process.”

Defense attorney Jeff Rosen told jurors Stolle chose not to reappoint Fowler because he’d violated longstanding department policies regarding participation in political ads, and because of his poor job performance after he was promoted to sergeant.

“This case is about failure to follow the rules and refusal to accept the consequences,” Rosen said.

Deputies “serve at the pleasure” of the sheriff and can be fired at any time, the defense lawyer said. Providing a reason for the termination isn’t required, he said, nor is it advisable.

Stolle believed Fowler was a poor supervisor, had failed to follow orders, and “was not a team player,” Rosen said.

Both sides agreed that much of the contention between the two men had to do with Fowler’s participation in his wife’s political ads.

He appeared in uniform in an early one without first getting permission from supervisors as policy required, according to Rosen. After the sheriff’s office complained, Convirs-Fowler’s campaign edited Fowler out of the ad.

In a later campaign, Fowler said he asked for permission to wear his uniform in an ad for his wife and the request was denied. Deputies, however, were routinely allowed to appear in uniform in television ads for Republican candidates such as Attorney General Jason Miyares and former State Del. Tim Anderson, Fowler testified. Those candidates also were allowed to film their ads at the Virginia Beach city jail, he said. Both ads were shown to the jury Tuesday.

Fowler also told jurors that he’d once considered running for Virginia Beach City Council but decided not to after Stolle found out and told him it would be a conflict of interest and that he’d have to leave the sheriff’s office if elected. Fowler secretly recorded the conversation in which Stolle told him that, and it was played in court.

When Stolle’s Chief Deputy Rocky Holcombe, now the city’s sheriff, was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Council and later elected to the position, Stolle didn’t oppose the move that time, he said.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com