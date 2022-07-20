Virginia Beach shooting leaves 19 year old dead, 18 year old injured

A 19-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting at a Virginia Beach apartment complex, police said Wednesday.

Virginia Beach Police Department responded just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane. Baker Woods Apartments, off of Newtown Road, is located at that address.

At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Jakhari Hall of Virginia Beach, was transported to a local hospital where he died.

A second victim, an 18-year-old man who has not been identified, suffered from a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, a spokesperson for the police department said in a news release.

Hall’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting at the apartment complex can call the anonymous crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

