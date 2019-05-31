Virginia beach shooting: 11 dead and six wounded after gunman opens fire in government building, police say

11 victims are dead after a shooting at a municipal centre in Virginia Beach, police say.Six more people were injured and have been taken to nearby hospitals, according to Virginia Beach Police police chief James A. Cervera. He said the shooter, a city employee, is also dead. At a press conference Friday evening, Virginia Beach mayor Robert M. Dyer said: “This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach."“There’s no way to describe an incident such as this," said Mr Cervera. One police officer was shot, but was "basically saved by his bulletproof vest," according to the police chief. Officials told WAVY that one patient was taken to Sentara Pincess Anne hospital. They were brought by a helicopter reserved for severe injures. Five other patients were taken to Virginia Beach General, seemingly with lesser injuries. "This day will not define Virginia Beach," said Virginia Beach councilman Aaron Rouse. "We will come together. We show the strength of our city."> ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow> > — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) > > May 31, 2019

