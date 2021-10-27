Virginia Beach student arrested after police say the 14-year-old was seen with handgun while exiting school bus

Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
·1 min read

A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday in Virginia Beach on charges that the student brought a handgun on Kellam High School property.

Virginia Beach Police say the student was seen with the gun after getting off a school bus but didn’t have the gun in the school.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

Kellam High Principal Ryan Schubart emailed school families about the incident Wednesday, urging parents to talk to their children “about the important role they play in school safety. Remind them that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property, including school buses, for any reason,” Schubart wrote.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas City, Kansas, police seek ‘dangerous’ woman in connection to Wednesday homicide

    Police believe the woman was involved in a homicide that took place around 1 p.m. near 79th Street and Sandusky Ave.

  • Ex-Barrack Aide Says ‘Embarrassing’ Ankle Monitor Ruins Surfing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack’s ex-assistant complained that the ankle monitor that he’s required to wear while awaiting trial along with his former boss for acting as a foreign agent interferes with his surfing and fitness classes as well as efforts to land a new job.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMatthew Grimes, 28, on Thursday asked a Br

  • Florida penalizes school district over masks, federal grant

    The state of Florida has docked a school district more than $164,000 for defying a ban on classroom mask mandates and for being awarded a federal coronavirus grant, county school officials said Wednesday. Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Carlee Simon said the penalty includes monthly salaries of its school board members as well as the full amount of a federal virus grant the county applied for last month. DeSantis is eyeing a possible 2024 presidential run and is one of several GOP governors who have moved to ban mask mandates, though policies on face coverings, testing and quarantines in schools vary widely across the country.

  • 2 people accused of Oklahoma restaurant rampage that left 1 injured

    Police say the two women broke cups, plates and other items within the restaurant, then threw a plate at one person’s head. They allegedly became upset after a problem with their food.

  • Parents challenge ruling that their daughter's death was a suicide

    The parents of a Philadelphia woman who died with more than 20 stab wounds are challenging a ruling of suicide.

  • Starbucks to hike U.S. employee pay to attract workers during labor crunch

    With U.S. restaurants nationwide struggling to find enough waiters and cashiers to serve customers, Starbucks Corp on Wednesday said it will give pay raises to workers in the United States with at least two years of employment and offer $200 referral bonuses. Workers with at least two years of employment could get up to a 5% raise and those with at least five years could receive a 10% pay boost in late January, Starbucks said. Average pay for all U.S. workers will range between $15 and $23 an hour, averaging nearly $17 an hour, by summer of 2022, the Seattle-based company said.

  • Ex-CIA agent drugged, raped dozens of women, feds say. Now FBI wants the public’s help

    Brian Jeffrey Raymond is accused of photographing and filming unconscious women without their consent for over a decade. Anyone with information about him can contact the FBI at ReportingBJR@fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • Slavery-era Georgia law is key defense argument in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

    A pivotal defense argument of the three white men on trial in Georgia for killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, is that they were trying to make a citizen's arrest under a Civil War-era law that was later repealed amid an uproar over the shooting. When the fatal encounter occurred on Feb. 23, 2020, it was legal in Georgia for people to arrest someone where they had "reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion" that the person had just committed a felony. Legal observers say prosecutors will seek to convince the jury that there was no felony over which to arrest Arbery, 25, and that the three men lacked the "reasonable and probable suspicion" required under the old citizen's arrest law.

  • Teacher who didn’t report man trying to have sex with KY student accepts plea deal

    She resigned from her teaching job as state police began investigating the case.

  • Teenager found guilty in Loudoun County bathroom assault

    The teenager accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade girl in a Loudoun County, Virginia, high school was found guilty on all charges.

  • Mom, Boyfriend Arrested After Abandoned Kids, Boy’s Skeleton Found in House of Horrors

    Screenshot/KHOUThe mother of three children kept in a “deplorable” home in Houston with a decaying body and no adults for months was arrested late Tuesday along with her boyfriend. Gloria Williams, 35, is charged with failure to provide medical care and adequate supervision as well as injury to a child by omission, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Brian Coulter, 31, is charged with felony murder, according to Gonzalez. Police had located and questioned the pair Sunday but released them.Wh

  • Heirs of murdered millionaire Miami Subs founder fight for their fortune

    The sons of tycoon Gus Boulis, the Miami Subs and Sun Cruz founder who was murdered in Fort Lauderdale 20 years ago, are locked in a legal battle with the man he placed in charge of their trust before he died — his own cousin. According to a report in the Miami Herald, brothers Aristotle and Alexander Boulis are fighting with their father’s cousin, Spiro Naos, accusing him of looting hundreds ...

  • Chester County Child Care Worker Charged With Abusing Three Toddlers

    It happened late last month, according to authorities.

  • Turning the page on Georgia's Stone Mountain

    The state board that oversees Stone Mountain Park, the 3,200-acre park that glorifies the Confederacy and Antebellum South, has selected an entity — the only company to bid — to manage Georgia’s most visited attraction. Why it matters: Stone Mountain has zero connection to the Civil War — no battles were fought there. The monadnock’s mountaintop was the site of the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan, and activists, residents, and visitors have called for the massive tribute to Confederate generals and

  • Oklahoma boy, 7, fatally mauled by family dog, authorities say

    "We feel alone and lost without him," James McNeelis' father wrote on Facebook. The boy's grandmother said the family had only recently gotten the dog.

  • ‘Actions Deviated from His Oath’: Officer Involved In High Speed Chase That Killed Uncle of Teen Who Captured George Floyd’s Death to Face Charges

    Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings is facing multiple charges, including one count of criminal vehicular homicide, in connection with a July high-speed chase that killed […]

  • ‘You said you loved her.’ Can a few questions help stop NC domestic violence killings?

    A month before 25-year-old Erika Downey was killed, police responded to a report of her boyfriend beating and strangling her. “If you let him out, he will do it again,” her mother said, calling the boyfriend “a walking time bomb.”

  • Wisconsin boy, 3, died from gunshot wound, medical examiner says

    Major Harris, the subject of an Amber Alert after his mother's death, was found dead in Milwaukee. He'd been shot in the head.

  • Man shot in what deputies call altercation on road taken by Life Flight

    Two people in separate cars got into an argument before one of the drivers took out a gun, according to deputies.