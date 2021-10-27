Virginia Beach student arrested after police say the 14-year-old was seen with handgun while exiting school bus

A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday in Virginia Beach on charges that the student brought a handgun on Kellam High School property.

Virginia Beach Police say the student was seen with the gun after getting off a school bus but didn’t have the gun in the school.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

Kellam High Principal Ryan Schubart emailed school families about the incident Wednesday, urging parents to talk to their children “about the important role they play in school safety. Remind them that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property, including school buses, for any reason,” Schubart wrote.

