Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
·4 min read

It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses.

And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years.

On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to 12 years in federal prison. Her husband, Pacifico Talens Jr., was sentenced last month to seven years and three months for his role in the scam. Both had pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

The couple, however, was allowed to remain free on bond for a few weeks while they work on arrangements for their children. Lori Ann Talens has a 17-year-old child from a previous marriage, and shares two others, ages 6 and 9, with Pacifico Talens.

Lori Ann, 41, will begin serving her sentence Oct. 13, and Pacifico, 44, on Sept. 21.

According to prosecutors, the couple ran the fraudulent business out of their home in the Glenwood area from April 2017 through May 2020. Bank records indicated they made close to $400,000 from it, according to court documents.

But it was Lori Ann who was the mastermind behind it all, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Kosky wrote in a position paper filed before the sentencing. Pacifico’s role was mostly related to shipping, while Lori Ann took care of most everything else.

Operating under the moniker “MasterChef,” she printed the coupons on high quality, glossy paper, and added corporate logos and product images to make them look real. She even included working barcodes that scanned as legitimate when presented at supermarkets and department stores.

The coupons were so indistinguishable from real ones that it took counterfeit coupon experts to positively confirm them as phony, Kosky wrote.

The only thing suspicious about them was the was the discount amount printed on them, the prosecutor said.

In most cases they offered deals equal to, or even greater, than the value of the item in question, which allowed the shopper to get the item for free. In instances where the value of the coupon exceeded an item’s value, retailers had to pay the shopper for “purchasing” the item.

Lori Ann created a Facebook group for coupon enthusiasts, then recruited some of its members to help with her fraud scheme after they’d been vetted and vouched for by other members. The group then used the Telegram app — which uses encrypted channels and deletes messages — to communicate and coordinate their efforts.

The fraud was discovered last year when a customer reported it to the Coupon Information Center, a coalition of consumer product manufacturers dedicated to coupon integrity. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service was then called in to investigate and a search warrant was executed at the Talenses’ home.

Prosecutors said about100 businesses were impacted by the fraud, with one suffering losses of about $8 million.

Defense attorney Lawrence Woodward argued Lori Ann Talens deserved credit for immediately owning up to her crimes and assisting investigators. She’s met with them on multiple occasions to explain the methods used, and people involved, in couponing schemes across the country, Woodward said.

Before U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young issued his sentence, Talens — who was featured in a 2014 Virginian-Pilot business article in which she discussed starting her own printing company at the age of 18 — apologized and took full responsibility for her crimes.

While she said she deeply regrets the monetary losses she caused, she’s especially troubled by the pain her children and parents have suffered as a result of her actions.

“I realize I have served as a terrible moral example on how to act responsibly for my three children,” she wrote in a letter to the court.

“Somehow I completely breached the deep-seated morality my parents instilled in me as a child. They taught me to know the difference between right and wrong but I was blinded by my own greed. I am completely responsible for my actions and know I have a serious debt to pay to society.”

Jane Harper, 757-408-3714, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope rejects German archbishop's resignation over abuse

    Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of the archbishop of Hamburg, who offered to step down in March after he was faulted for his handling of sexual abuse in his previous diocese. The papal nuncio's office in Berlin said in a statement posted on the Hamburg archdiocese's website Wednesday that the pontiff made his decision after two envoys traveled to Cologne in June to look into possible mistakes by senior church officials there in handling past sexual abuse cases. Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse's resignation offer followed the release of a report commissioned by his counterpart in Cologne which found 75 cases in which high-ranking officials neglected their duties in such cases.

  • DoorDash sues New York City over rights to customer data

    DoorDash is suing New York City over a new law that requires delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is the latest in a string of legal tussles between the delivery companies and local governments, reflecting unease over the phenomenal growth of delivery and its impact on restaurants. Last week, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats sued New York over a separate bill that caps the fees delivery companies can charge to restaurants.

  • Des Moines restaurateur faces felony assault charge

    Grumpy Goat Tavern owner Steven McFadden is facing a felony assault charge over allegations he beat his ex-girlfriend and caused her to lose consciousness in July.Driving the news: McFadden — who owns multiple other metro establishments, including Tipsy Crow and Sambetti's — was arrested Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He has since been released.The arrest comes weeks after his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Davis, accused McFadden of physically and sexually abusing her for sever

  • Alex Murdaugh will likely be charged in suicide attempt, attorney says. But with what?

    “It was an attempt on his part to protect his child,” attorney Dick Harpootlian said on the Today Show this morning. Here’s more.

  • Three former US intelligence agents admit to hacking for the UAE

    The three hackers have agreed to pay the penalty of $1.68 mn under a legal settlement with the federal government

  • Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business in challenge to Shopify

    Adobe Inc on Wednesday said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and other ways of paying, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. Adobe started providing software to help retailers run their online stores in 2018 when it purchased Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion. Adobe will roll out the new payment system by the end of this year in the United States and is tapping PayPal Holdings to process a variety of payment types, including credit and debit cards as well as PayPal's own payment and pay-later offerings. Until now, Adobe's e-commerce customers have had to build their own payment systems.

  • Afghanistan women's youth soccer team escapes to Pakistan

    Their departure comes as part of a wider exodus of female cultural and sporting stars.

  • Spain restarts talks to resolve Catalan secession crisis

    Spain’s prime minister and Catalonia's leader met Wednesday to restart negotiations in hopes of finding a solution to the ongoing political crisis caused by the region’s separatist movement. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is sitting down with regional president Pere Aragonès at the seat of the Catalan government in downtown Barcelona. Aragonès and his Republican Left of Catalonia party call the talks a “historic opportunity.”

  • O-line criticism ‘a bunch of crap,’ Beamer says, as USC prepares for toughest test yet

    The Gamecocks will face a Georgia pass rush that registered seven sacks against Clemson.

  • Letters to the Editor: This is the insanity you have to believe to say an election is rigged

    Republicans were stoking suspicion of voter fraud before the recall votes were counted. Do they really think there's a massive conspiracy?

  • Dire warning from Newsom helped turn California recall tide

    An ominous four-word message issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign on the morning of Aug. 5 served as the shock Democrats needed to take seriously a recall election that could remove him from office: “This recall is close.” Newsom's warning in a fundraising email came just days after a poll indicated the once-popular Democratic governor who was elected in a 2018 landslide was facing the unthinkable prospect of losing his job in a state that hadn’t elected a Republican in a statewide race in 15 years. The sequence of events combined to create a turning point in the race and helped energize California’s dominant Democratic voters, who until then appeared to be greeting the contest with a collective shrug.

  • Police: Lawyer Murdaugh arranged own death but shot grazed

    The shooter, Curtis Edward Smith, was charged with assisted suicide, insurance fraud and several other counts in the Sept. 4 shooting of Alex Murdaugh on a lonely highway in Hampton County, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement. Murdaugh's lawyers said Smith sold him drugs and took advantage of his mental illness and deep depression over the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul, as well as his father's death from cancer the same week.

  • Column: The recall was a colossal waste. But don't expect California's GOP to learn from it

    GOP strategists explain what went wrong, as recall ignores lessons from other states.

  • Alex Murdaugh paid man to kill him in order to collect $10M insurance payout for son: police

    The suspicious roadside shooting of embattled South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all a setup, police said. He was never supposed to survive. Murdaugh, 53, admitted to officials that he planned the shooting so his son could collect a life insurance payout of about $10 million, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced late Tuesday. On Sept. 4, the legal scion arranged to meet ...

  • Woman killed in SF BART dragging was tethered to dog in train

    A woman who died after she was dragged onto the BART tracks at the Powell Street station in San Francisco had a leash on her waist that was connected to a dog inside a train, officials said.

  • Gavin Newsom will remain California governor after handily defeating recall attempt

    California voters resoundingly reject choice to replace Democratic governor, who faced a battle for his political life California’s governor, Gavin Newsom has prevailed in a historic recall election that had him battling for his political life. In a referendum on the governor’s leadership through the pandemic, voters resoundingly rejected the choice to replace him with a Trumpist Republican. The Associated Press projected the results about 45 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night. Newsom’s

  • Florida mother reunited with daughter kidnapped almost 14 years ago

    A Florida mother was reunited with her daughter nearly 14 years after her child was abducted, police announced Monday.

  • Four Friends Spent Saturday Night in a Bar. The Next Day They Were Found Murdered in a Cornfield.

    YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • The fiancé of Gabby Petito, who went missing on a cross-country road trip, won't speak to authorities, police say

    "His family declined to make him available, and they gave us the information for his attorney," a North Port police spokesman told Insider.