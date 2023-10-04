Virginia Board of Elections mistakenly removes eligible voters from rolls
The Virginia Board of Elections has acknowledged incorrectly removing eligible voters from the voting rolls.
The Virginia Board of Elections has acknowledged incorrectly removing eligible voters from the voting rolls.
The school's waiver request for bowl eligibility in its second season at the top level of college football was denied by the NCAA this spring.
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falters, GOP elites are hoping Youngkin will make a last-minute bid to halt Donald Trump's march to the 2024 Republican nomination.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
The Rays have now lost seven straight postseason games.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and where the House — and Republican Party — goes from here.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump file an appeal of a judge’s ruling that found him liable for financial fraud. Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis seeks a March 4 start date for the election interference trial and Rudy Giuliani files a defamation lawsuit against President Biden.
Android 14 is now rolling out to Pixel devices. Users of other compatible Android phones, such as Samsung Galaxy devices, will be able to download the public version of the OS later this year.
Google announced today it will begin rolling out several new Pixel features, including the Pixel Fold’s dual-screen interpreter mode. The novel translation feature, which Engadget tested earlier this year, uses the phone’s folding display to translate both sides of a live conversation.
You can add and use them just like any other card stored in your phone.
Meta's Oversight Board said it planned to announce a case involving a user appeal related to an “altered” video of President Joe Biden.
In the context of AI, watermarking can allow a computer to detect if text or an image is generated from artificial intelligence. Researchers have found its pretty easy to evade the current methods of watermarking.
In an appeal to younger voters, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who proposed raising the voting age to 25 — launched his TikTok presence with an endorsement from Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer who built a content empire by marketing to children. Ramaswamy is one of the only Republican politicians making an effort to connect with Gen Z and young millennials, a demographic that overwhelmingly supported Democrats in the midterm elections. Despite the popularity and growing influence of far-right creators online, Republican candidates have historically failed to engage young voters on social media, if they try at all.
Follow-on financing has become harder to raise, which leaves startups striving for a Series A in a real bind. Pre-downturn, startups with strong growth could be more confident about finding additional funds.
Elon Musk has been on something of a suing spree lately, but on Monday, Twitter's new owner was hit with a fresh inbound lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Musk defamed a California man after the owner of X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the recent college graduate was a federal agent operating undercover with a neo-Nazi organization in the Pacific Northwest. Members of the group, known as the Rose City Nationalists, had their masks removed during a scuffle at an LGBTQ pride event in Oregon.
Save during Target Circle Week.
NC State planned to redshirt MJ Morris this season, but coach Dave Doeren says the offense needs a "spark."
Blake Lively, an OG card-carrying member of the squad, remains a staple while Sophie Turner is a major new addition.
The classic 1980s series, which starred Cybill Shepherd and launched Bruce Willis's career, will be available to stream on Hulu in October.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."