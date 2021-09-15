Virginia couple charged for possessing multiple psychedelics, marijuana

Sep. 15—A Virginia couple are facing multiple felonies after troopers say they were carrying multiple types of psychedelic drugs and other prohibited items through Davison County.

James Mahley, 24, of Richmond, Virginia, and Annmarie Fallon, 23, of Williamsburg, Virginia, were both charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and other marijuana-related charges.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says they stopped a vehicle on Sept. 5 near the Betts Road exit on Interstate 90 for an obstructed license plate. Upon approaching the car, a trooper noticed what appeared to be burned marijuana cigarettes in the vehicle's ashtray

An arrest affidavit says Fallon — the passenger in the vehicle — told the trooper there was marijuana in the vehicle, and that neither Fallon nor Mahley had medical marijuana cards in South Dakota.

Troopers say a probable cause search of the vehicle found MDMA pills, LSD and psilocybin mushrooms (better known as magic mushrooms). They also found a mason jar of marijuana, marijuana cigarettes and other miscellaneous paraphernalia.

The affidavit says that Mahley admitted to ownership of the items, while Fallon said the drugs belong to both of them.

Mahely and Fallon were placed under arrest, and both paid a $1,000 bond for their release.

The pair each currently faces four Class 5 felonies — each punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both — plus a Class 1 and Class 2 misdemeanor.

Mahley and Fallon are both set to appear in a Davison County courtroom on Oct. 21.