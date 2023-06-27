Virginia couple sentenced in Fort Ashby, Romney bank robberies

Jun. 27—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Virginia couple were sentenced Monday for bank robberies that spanned three states, including the robbery of the M&T Bank in Fort Ashby and the Bank of Romney in Hampshire County, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney.

William Birdsall, 51, of Boones Mill, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery. Jaqueline Elizabeth Havens, 56, also of Boones Mill, was sentenced to three years in prison for hiding the money that was stolen.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh heard testimony that Birdsall carried out a series of bank robberies in West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania over an eight-month span, stealing more than $162,000, court records said.

The targeted banks in West Virginia were the Bank of Romney in Augusta; Summit Community Bank in Rupert; and M&T Bank in Fort Ashby.

Following the robberies, Havens assisted Birdsall with hiding the money and spending the proceeds on three vehicles, Havens' mortgage and a down payment on land. Birdsall previously served a 15-year sentence for robbing six banks in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Nevada in 2004 and 2005.

Birdsall must pay $162,475 in restitution, and Havens is jointly responsible for $129,300 of that amount. The judge ordered Birdsall and Havens to forfeit the three purchased vehicles, a firearm and cash.

William Birdsall was arrested in March 2022 in Pittsburgh as a result of the joint investigation.