Virginia couple waive extradition in case of missing girl

Sep. 28—A Virginia couple appeared in Westmoreland County court on Monday, when they waived extradition to Virginia to answer charges filed earlier this month is connection with the disappearance of a 3-year-old girl.

Travis R. Brown, 29 and Candi Jo Royer, 41, will remain in custody at the Westmoreland County Prison until there is a disposition of local charges that include possession of a stolen car, forgery and drug offenses. The couple was arrested in September at a South Greensburg motel based on a fugitive warrant from Augusta County, Va.

Authorities in Virginia charged the couple with a felony count of abuse and neglect of children in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, who was last seen in February. Prosecutors in Virginia said they suspect the child died while in the couple's care.

Investigators have not found the child's remains.

Westmoreland County Judge Rita Hathaway said authorities will have 10 days to take custody of the couple and return them to Virginia once the local cases are resolved.

And that could happen sooner rather than later, according to Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court for expedited guilty pleas on Nov. 24.

"With the seriousness of the allegations in Virginia, I will try to expedite the process so they can be resolved as soon as possible," Powanda said.

He said some of the outstanding charges filed in Pennsylvania may duplicate some of the other charges they face in Virginia, he said.

"I have to follow up with Virginia authorities to see what the situation is and take that into account," Powanda said.

Timothy A. Martin, the Commonwealth Attorney in Augusta County, Va., said in a news release earlier this month the investigation into the child's disappearance is ongoing and additional charges against the couple could be considered.

Martin did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .